Lincoln City fans are flocking down to Wembley to watch their side take on Blackpool in the League One play-off final today – it could be the Imps’ third promotion in five seasons.

Lincoln City have booked themselves yet another Wembley final after overcoming Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Blackpool defeat Oxford United to land their place at Wembley, coming after an unstoppable 2021 run of two defeats in their final 22 games of the season.

But Michael Appleton’s side have proved strong contenders right throughout the season and they’ll head to Wembley with every chance of beating Blackpool.

For fans of both sides, today’s game will be nerve-racking. For Lincoln City fans, they’ve enjoyed some good Wembley outings in recent years and so they in particular can have high hopes of earning promotion into the Championship.

See what these Lincoln City fans have been saying on Twitter ahead of today’s game:

Big day today. Just over 8 years ago we went to Hyde on the last day of the season needing a win to stay in the Blue Square Prem (and in business for that matter). Today we head to Wembley and are 90 minutes from the Championship! Genuinely can’t believe it! UTI!! 🔴⚪️#imps — Dan Taylor (@DETaylor1988) May 30, 2021

It’s been a long time coming … but it’s our first away day of the season and it’s only the bloody league one play off final at Wembley 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️🔴 #imps pic.twitter.com/uCSPCImB2u — Shannon (@shaniieexo) May 30, 2021

First time at a football match in nearly 18 months and we’re going to Wembley! 🥳💥🔴⚪️🔴 Sophie is staying at home but is still very excited 😂 Let’s go @LincolnCity_FC #imps #impsasone #wembley #PlayOffFinal pic.twitter.com/x5Wextrfbn — Craig Coe (@craigcoeyo) May 30, 2021

Time to get out the lucky Selenity shirt for today’s game. Wembley here we come #imps pic.twitter.com/dywk0QaxBC — James Thompson (@JamesWThompson) May 30, 2021

On the way to Wembley! Up the Imps! #Imps — Jay-Leanne Fenton (@JayLeanneFenton) May 30, 2021

Did someone say let’s go to Wembley? Alrighty then #imps UTFI 🔴⚪️ — Dave K (@DaveFK71) May 30, 2021