Lincoln City fans are flocking down to Wembley to watch their side take on Blackpool in the League One play-off final today – it could be the Imps’ third promotion in five seasons.

Lincoln City have booked themselves yet another Wembley final after overcoming Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Blackpool defeat Oxford United to land their place at Wembley, coming after an unstoppable 2021 run of two defeats in their final 22 games of the season.

But Michael Appleton’s side have proved strong contenders right throughout the season and they’ll head to Wembley with every chance of beating Blackpool.

For fans of both sides, today’s game will be nerve-racking. For Lincoln City fans, they’ve enjoyed some good Wembley outings in recent years and so they in particular can have high hopes of earning promotion into the Championship.

See what these Lincoln City fans have been saying on Twitter ahead of today’s game: