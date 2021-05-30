Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has hailed his side’s preparation ahead of their League One play-off final against Blackpool later today.

Lincoln City face Blackpool at Wembley this afternoon. The Imps overcame Sunderland through two legs in the play-off semi-finals and now face a Blackpool side who’ve proved resurgent in 2021 under Neil Critchley.

They finished in 2nd-place of the final League One table having lost just two of their final 22 games of the season, with Lincoln City having donned an automatic promotion spot for much of the campaign before tailing off.

Appleton’s side went on a run of one win in 10 through February to April but looked strong against Sunderland, and the Imps boss believes his side have prepared perfectly for today’s game:

“It couldn’t have been any better preparation,” he told Lincolnshire Live.

“It was almost a dream in the sense that they suffered in the first half as much as they did.

“To be put under that much pressure by the opposition, who pressed the life out of them, being in a stadium with the home fans getting on their backs, it was a great experience.

“For them to come through that that should serve as motivation.”

Having claimed a 2-0 win over Sunderland in the first leg at the LNER Stadium, Lincoln would lose 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after a slight scare from Lee Johnson’s side.

They were 2-0 up at half-time but Tom Hopper’s second half goal booked Lincoln’s spot at Wembley.

“Without sounding too cliché, it’s about playing the game and not the occasion,” Appleton continued. “There’s a lot of truth in that.

“First and foremost, you’re there to beat the opposition. There’s a few ways of doing that. First and foremost, we need to make sure we turn up and start well. We need to play better than we did in the first half on Saturday.

“Secondly, we need to respect the opposition and know what their strengths are and try to limit them to as few opportunities as possible.

“It’s very difficult because of the size of the game but it’s about getting the players to focus on the 95, 98 minutes, whatever it is, rather than what’s going on around them.”

Today’s game promises to be an occasion for both sides and for the neutral viewer, it should make for entertaining viewing.

Both Blackpool and Lincoln City have shown Championship qualities in their League One campaigns and who might turn out successful today really is anyone’s guess.