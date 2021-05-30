Norwich City had a terrible 2019/20 Premier League campaign which saw them suffer relegation as the bottom-placed side at the end of the campaign.

Facing the Premier League for a second time in three seasons, the Canaries know that they will likely need to reinforce and strengthen a side that was ill-equipped last time around.

90MIN writer Max Cooper is reporting that Daniel Farke’s side are in the race for Roma’s teenage talent Ebrima Darboe with Norwich “having been made aware” of the 19-year-old’s availability this summer.

Norwich not alone in Darboe interest – Premier League sides circling

90MIN stress that the Canaries are not alone in their interest over youngster Darboe but that the Gambian is being tracked by “a whole host” of Premier League sides who “have lodged their interest.”

To that end, Farke’s Norwich City sit amidst sides such as West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton with the big three of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United also linked.

Hope might shine for Norwich based on Cooper reporting that midfielder Darboe “has told his representatives that he wants to be playing regular football.” That wish might be denied of him at bigger clubs with bigger stars on the books such as the aforementioned big three.

Darboe: Rising from Primavera to Serie A

Darboe was snapped up by Roma at the start of January 2019 and his time at Jose Mourinho’s Italian giants has seen him come on in big strides.

He’s been a hit mainly for the youth side in the Primavera 1 competition, scoring five goals and adding two assists in 18 appearances at that level.

The promise that he has in him has seen him rise to the first team where he has 324 minutes of action in Serie A across five games. He also made his European bow at home against Manchester United in the Europa League where he played 60 minutes in a 3-2 Roma win.

Darboe’s rise appears to have been quite spectacular – from unsigned in 2019 to Roma first-team status on merit in 2021. With that in mind, it is little wonder that Premier League sides are said to be keeping tabs on him.