Norwich City’s Philip Heise looks set to join loan club Karlsruher, after the club’s sporting director revealed a permanent deal was ‘on the home stretch’.

Heise, 29, joined Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden during the 2018/19 campaign. But he’s never made a league appearance for the club having instead spent the last 18 months out on loan.

Last season he spent time with Nurnberg before linking up with Bundesliga 2 outfit Karlsruher ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Now, the club’s sporting director Oliver Kreuzer has told German outlet Badische Neueste Nachrichten (via Eastern Daily Press) that a permanent deal for the defender is close:

We are on the home stretch with Philip Heise. On the one hand we agree with him, on the other hand we have also found a good solution with Norwich City. I assume that we will be able to settle the contract modalities at the beginning of next week.

This season, Heise has enjoyed an active stint with Karlsruher having featured 29 times in the Bundesliga 2.

But he looks set to leave Carrow Road having never graced the turf in a league fixture, bringing an end to a widely disappointing and underwhelming stint in East Anglia.

As for the Canaries and Daniel Farke, they’ve just claimed their second Championship title in three years and are gearing up for the Premier League.

But Heise might not be their only exit this summer – the likes of Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell are all hitting up headlines of late, and Farke could soon be left with a vast rebuilding job on his hands ahead of their top flight return.