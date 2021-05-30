Blackburn Rovers will be looking to improve on last season’s performances where a serious drop in form led to an eventual 15th-place finish.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will want to address that performance drop and lowly finish so this summer will likely be one of change.

Decisions obviously need to be made and rightly so. Players will likely come into the club, others will leave as Mowbray looks to shape a squad in his image.

Part of this squad shaping, writes Lancs Live reporter Jaquob Crooke, involves decisions to be made over young defenders Tyler Magloire and Hayden Carter.

Double decisions to be made over defensive duo

With a summer of reshaping likely up ahead, Crooke writes that Magloire and Carter “will be assessed” by Tony Mowbray with Crooke adding “as to whether there is a role for either” at Ewood Park and in Mowbray’s squad.

That pre-season assessment of defensive duo Magloire and Carter comes after both had successful loan deals out from Ewood Park last season. They will both return to the Lancashire club with these successful loans giving them valuable first-team experience.

Magloire was at Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and helped The Steelmen preserve their top-tier status. Such was his impact that the Fir Park outfit is sounding out Blackburn about a repeat loan deal to cover the 2021/22 Premiership campaign.

Carter, meanwhile, had a successful half-season loan spell at Burton Albion. His 24 appearances and four goals helped the Brewers pull away from what looked like a certain League One relegation at one point.

Decisions by Tony Mowbray won’t be made lightly and it is reasonable to expect that if the Blackburn boss decides they don’t fit his immediate squad that there will be some interest in the highly-rated duo.