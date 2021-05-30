Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma is now on Lille’s radar, reports TEAMtalk – the Dutchman also has interest from Brighton, Southampton, Watford, West Ham and Wolves.

Danjuma, 24, has been in sensational form for Bournemouth this season. He lit up in the second half of the campaign to ensure the Cherries’ eventual play-off finish, scoring 17 in 35 Championship outings.

Following Bournemouth’s play-off demise though, Danjuma looks likely to be one of a number of names who will be sold off this summer.

TEAMtalk previously reported that Brighton, Southampton, Watford, West Ham and Wolves were all vying for Danjuma, with today’s report predicting that the Cherries won’t settle for anything less than £20million for Danjuma.

Lille have just been crowned Ligue 1 champions and the offer of Champions League football could prove luring for the Bournemouth man.

Where Danjuma will be playing his football come the start of the next season remains unclear, but it looks highly likely that it won’t be at Bournemouth.

Jonathan Woodgate’s future also remains up in the air having only penned a short-term deal with the club earlier in the year.

His achievements during his short time as manager though were undeniable – he gave the Cherries an unexpected lift and at one point they looked like the strongest team set to finish in the play-off places.

It could’ve been so much more as well. They won their opening semi-final leg v Brentford would would fall to a 3-1 defeat in the second, with Chris Mepham’s red card changing the course of that game.

But if the club can cash in well on their star players this summer then all may not be lost. Whoever their manager is could have some money to spend and do that they must if Bournemouth are to compete once again next season.