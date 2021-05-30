Blackburn Rovers endured a somewhat rocky season last time out where inconsistency saw them end up 15th in the Championship table.

Blackburn Rovers’ form last season saw some very serious calls for head coach Tony Mowbray to be released from his duties at the club.

There are going to be some tough decisions over the coming summer and Rovers look to restructure and reshape their squad. There will be both incoming players and players leaving Ewood Park.

On the subject of the latter, Lancs Live report that Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have asked Blackburn about the availability of defender Tyler Magloire.

Rovers product Magloire and Motherwell stay

Bradford-born Magloire, a 22-year-old central defender, has come up through the age groups at Ewood Park, catching the eye along the way.

Still predominantly an Under-23 player at Blackburn – he’s only made two first-team appearances – Magloire has trod the traditional loan route as a way to pick up first-team experience.

This has seen him turn out for Rochdale, Blackpool and Hartlepool before a February loan to SPL side Motherwell where he made 12 appearances.

Something must have clicked with The Well as Lancs Live’s Jaquob Crooke reports that the Scots have reached out to Rovers about his availability.

Contact made as Motherwell seek Magloire deal

Crooke writes that Magloire “has been a hit” whilst on loan at Fir Park and that Graham Alexander, Motherwell’s boss, is wanting a repeat.

Magloire helped Motherwell secure their stay in the Premiership and Alexander wants him back north of the border for next season.

The nature of this deal writes Crooke is somewhat up in the air, the reporter admitting that “there is talk of a permanent deal” given Magloire’s contract running out next year.

However, Crooke goes on to add that Motherwell “have made contact” with Blackburn about “the possibility of another loan for the 2021/22 campaign.“