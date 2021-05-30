Preston North End have made Stoke City’s Liam Lindsay one of their ‘main targets’ this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Preston North End want to bring the defender to Deepdale on a permanent basis.

Lindsay, who is 25 years old, spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan with the Lilywhites.

He appears to have done enough to earn a move to Lancashire on a permanent basis as their new boss, Frankie McAvoy, looks to bolster their squad.

The Scotsman still has a year left on his contract at Stoke but has fallen way down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium.

Lindsay joined Stoke in June 2019 but has struggled to make an impact in Staffordshire, hence why they gave him the green light to leave in January.

The centre-back started his career at Partick Thistle and went onto play 71 times for their first-team before dropping down the border to England.

He was then snapped up by Barnsley and impressed for the Tykes. He made 90 appearances for the Oakwell club and helped them gain promotion from League One under Daniel Stendel in his second year there.



Lindsay turned into a decent signing for Preston this past winter and luring him to Deepdale this summer would be a shrewd signing.

The Lilywhites are also in the hunt for a new goalkeeper.