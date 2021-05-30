Arsenal have suffered a blow in their pursuit of ‘long-term’ target David Raya from Brentford.

The goalkeeper no longer has a release clause in his contract at Brentford, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Bees have been promoted to the Premier League which has made that clause in his contract invalid now.

Raya, who is 25 years old, has been linked with Arsenal for a while now and they made a couple of attempts to land him last summer.

He joined Brentford in 2019 from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers for a fee in the region of £3 million and still has three years left on his deal.

The Barcelona-born ‘keeper started his career at local side UE Cornella before moving to England eight years ago to join Blackburn.

Raya went onto make 108 appearances for the Lancashire side and played a big role in their promotion to the Championship in 2018 under Tony Mowbray.

He has since become a key player at Brentford and has helped them gain promotion to the Premier League now.

Thomas Frank’s side can look forward to playing the big guns next season after beating Swansea City 2-0 at Wembley in the Play-Off final with goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.

Their hopes of keeping Raya have been given a huge boost and they have more chance of keeping him long-term now.

Arsenal may have to start looking elsewhere for goalkeeping reinforcements.