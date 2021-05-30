Plymouth Argyle are still ‘trying hard’ to sign Paul Mullin from Cambridge United, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Argyle still trying hard https://t.co/KivbYcFkfd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 29, 2021

Plymouth Argyle have identified the prolific striker as a potential summer addition.

Mullin, who is 26 years old, is a man in-demand right now after scoring 34 goals to fire Cambridge to promotion from League Two last term.

He is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

The Sun on Sunday have previously reported Bristol Rovers want him, (09, 05, 21, page 59) as do Rotherham United (23.05.21, pg. 59).

Mullin joined Cambridge last summer having spent time on loan there from Tranmere Rovers in the season before last.

He had spells in the academies at Everton and Liverpool before spending a couple of years with Huddersfield Town.

Mullin has since had spells in the Football League with the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere.

He has a big decision to make this summer and has been offered a new deal by the U’s. However, he will no doubt have other offers on the table and will be weighing up what is best for his career.

Plymouth will be looking to bolster their ranks in preparation for next season and are still pushing to sign the Liverpudlian attacker, despite his other links to Bristol Rovers and Rotherham.