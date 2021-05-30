Brentford promotion hero Emiliano Marcondes wants to sign a new contract, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Brentford have a decision to make over his future at the club with his current deal expiring at the end of next month.

Marcondes, who is 26 years old, scored for the Bees in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley yesterday against Swansea City.

Thomas Frank’s side are in the Premier League next season and the Danish attacker wants to stay.

Marcondes was linked with QPR and Nottingham Forest in December, as reported by the Daily Mail.

However, he hopes to be playing in the top flight next term and has said: “I have been hoping and waiting for a new contract for a long time. But I have kept my concentration on the training and on the pitch, and to focus on what I can control.

“I can’t control a new contract. Of course, I hope to play Premier League, it’s my biggest dream. To come from a small town in Denmark and reach the Premier League would be unbelievable.”

Marcondes has played a key role for Brentford this past season, making 40 appearances in all competitions.

He started his career with local side Hvidovre IF before he was snapped up by FC Nordsjælland as a youngster in 2010. He went on to play 119 games for them altogether, scoring 38 goals.

Brentford swooped to sign him in July 2017 and his future there now hangs in the balance, despite their promotion yesterday.

QPR and Nottingham Forest were linked during the last campaign and it remains to been seen whether they have any lingering interest in him.