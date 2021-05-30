Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell is ‘set to quit’ the club this summer, to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere reports The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59).

Morrell, 24, made just 10 Championship appearances for Luton Town in the season just gone.

The Welsh international only joined Luton Town last summer, signing on a free from Bristol City after several seasons spent out on loan.

Now though, Alan Nixon writes that the midfielder is ‘set to quit’ Kenilworth Road, having played more minutes for the Welsh national team than the Hatters this season – Nixon goes on to write how he’s not expected to be named in Wales’ Euro squad later today.

Nathan Jones’ side though finished the Championship season with a reputable 12th-place, signing off on a run of one defeat in their final seven games.