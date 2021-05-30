Ipswich Town are facing frustration in their pursuit of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, according to The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59).

Ipswich Town have identified him as a potential summer addition.

Siegrist, who is 29 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

The Tractor Boys are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper and would like to hand him a move to the Football League.

However, Celtic have been linked and he is said to be waiting to see if the Glasgow giants make him an offer.

Siegrist has had an impressive past three seasons on the books at Dundee United and has made 103 appearances for the club, helping them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship last year.

The ex-Switzerland youth international played for Aston Villa as a youngster but never made a senior appearance for the Midlands side.

Instead, he had loan spells away from Villa Park at Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers to gain experience.

He then moved back to his native country in 2016 for a two-year spell at Vaduz in the Swiss Super League.

Siegrist has since returned to the UK and is expected to be on the move again this summer.

Ipswich want to sign him but he is stalling joining the League One side as he waits for Celtic.