Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton has spent the season half of the season on loan with Blackpool, who are keen on a permanent deal for the 22-year–old, reports The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59).

Sunderland remain in League One going into next season whereas Blackpool travel to Wembley today, to face Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

One of the Tangerines’ top performers in the second half of this season is Embleton. The Black Cats youngster joined on loan midway through the campaign and has since made 20 League One appearances and scored two goals.

He’s now in the last year of his Sunderland contract and Alan Nixon writes that the Englishman is ‘unlikely to extend his stay’ with them.

Blackpool are now keen on a permanent deal and should they clinch promotion today then their chances to making that happen will ‘soar, as per Nixon’s report.