Norwich City-linked Ryan Christie from Celtic is being targeted by Southampton, as per The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59).

Celtic are facing a battle to keep hold of the Scotland international this summer.

Christie, who is 26 years old, has been recently linked with Norwich and Burnley, as reported by the Scottish Sun, but Southampton are now in the running.

His contract with the Glasgow side expires in January so they may cash in on him instead of losing him for nothing.

Norwich are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title this past season.

Daniel Farke’s side are in need of some reinforcements and Christie is someone who would boost their midfield department.

Christie has been on the books at Celtic since 2015 and has been a key player for the Scottish Premiership giants, scoring 41 goals in 141 games for them to date.

He has helped the Hoops win all the trophies they can do during his time at Celtic Park and may fancy a crack at English football now.

Christie started his career at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and broke into their first-team as a youngster before going on to play 76 times for the Highlands club, chipping in with 10 goals.

Celtic came calling six years ago and he established himself as a regular in their side after a loan spell away at Aberdeen.

Norwich, Burnley and Southampton may now all battle it out to land him.