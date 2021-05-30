Wigan Athletic are keen to bring back Will Grigg this summer.

Wigan Athletic want to sign the striker from Sunderland, according to a report by the Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59).

Grigg, who is 29 years old, still has a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

However, he has fallen out-of-favour with the Black Cats and was loaned out to MK Dons in January.

He was a hit with Russell Martin’s side and scored eight goals during the second-half of the season.

The Dons would like to sign him on a permanent basis, as reported by the MK Citizen, but will now have to face competition from Wigan.

Grigg played for the Latics from 2015 to 2019 and was prolific for them. He scored 65 goals in 150 games, helping them gain promotion from League One twice during his time there.

He also scored a famous winner for the North West side against Manchester City in the FA Cup in February 2018.

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million fee to lure him to the North East in 2019 but he has managed just eight goals in 54 matches for the Black Cats altogether.

Wigan are gearing up for life in League One again next season and could try and lure their fans’ favourite back to the DW Stadium.