West Brom could re-hire Roy Hodgson this summer, with his Crystal Palace exit now confirmed – Chris Wilder remains the favourite, with Barnsley’s Valerien Ismael ‘high up on the list’.

Mirror Football report that the 73-year-old is on the shortlist to replace Sam Allardyce going into the summer.

Hodgson previously spent time in charge of the Baggies between 2011 and 2012 and enjoyed relative success in the Premier League.

Now though, he’s on the market once again and Mirror claim he’s not ruling out another job at the age of 73.

But the report goes on to mention how former Sheffield United boss Wilder remains the favourite to land the job, with Ismael well in consideration too following his Barnsley side’s play-off exit.

West Brom secured an immediate return to the Championship with Allardyce at the helm, claiming a 19th-place finish as they landed 13 points from safety in the end.