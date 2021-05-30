Swansea City crashed out of the Championship play-off final v Brentford yesterday, subjecting Steve Cooper’s side to another season in the second-tier.

Cooper though could fave a summer of speculation. The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) report that Cooper, 41, is on Crystal Palace’s shortlist, and that he and his ‘management team’ have a £4.5million compensation fee ‘on their hands’.

Palace then, who’ve been linked with Cooper for the past couple of months now, will have to cough up that compensation fee to bring Cooper to Selhurst Park this summer.

Alan Nixon also goes on to write how the Swans boss was considered for the Sheffield United before they appointed Slavisa Jokanovic earlier in the week.

Reports linking Cooper to Palace though have been growing as we near the summer – last week, The Sun on Sunday (23.05.21, pg. 59) reported that Cooper’s agent was spotted at in a director’s box at Selhurst Park.