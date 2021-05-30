Ipswich Town want to sign Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes, according to The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59).

Ipswich Town are keen to bolster their squad for next season and have identified him as a summer addition.

Sykes, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become a free agent.

Ipswich are now looking to swoop in and lure him to Portman Road.

Sykes has helped Oxford get into the League One Play-Offs in both of his previous two seasons but may fancy a new challenge next term.

The Nothern Ireland joined the U’s in January 2019 and has been an important player for Karl Robinson’s side since then, scoring three goals in 91 games in all competitions.

Prior to his move to the Kassam Stadium, the Belfast-born man had spent his whole career to date with Glenavon.

Ipswich have a big summer ahead of them as Paul Cook looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad and Sykes is someone who has proven to a be a useful player at League One level.

They let a number of players leave the club when they published their retained list and have a number of voids to fill in their squad.

Sykes has impressed for Oxford since his move to England and would be a shrewd addition for the Tractor Boys.