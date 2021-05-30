West Brom are set to demand a ‘staggering’ £20million for in-demand goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59).

The West Brom stopper, 28, is linked with all of Leeds United, Manchester United, Spurs and West Ham.

It comes after a stellar showing from Johnstone in the Premier League despite his side’s eventual 19th-place finish but the Baggies are in a precarious position given that Johnstone’s contract is up next year.

Alan Nixon writes that Manchester United and West Ham are both keen – United though could rely on Dean Henderson should David De Gea leave and Hammers boss David Moyes is reportedly willing to wait until Johnstone’s prices drops.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported last month that Spurs were leading the race to sign Johnstone.

They claimed that Spurs were in a ‘transfer fight’ with Leeds United, with both sides potentially needing new no.1s going into the 2021/22 season.