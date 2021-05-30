Derby County were awful in parts last season and their fans would have been glad to tell you exactly that.

Derby County were also very lucky to avoid relegation and needed a last-day draw against Sheffield Wednesday to stay as a Championship side by the skin of their teeth.

That 3-3 draw though, and their Championship survival could be seen as a temporary gloss hiding darker patches beneath the surface.

One of those ‘patches’ is the behind-the-scenes instability at the club when it comes to supposed takeovers.

Sun reporter Alan Nixon might have some good news for Rams fans as he reveals the identity of the man behind the latest rescue plan at Pride Park.

Mel Morris wants rid but takeovers keep failing

Derby County have already gone through two takeover ‘deals’ which have fallen by the wayside with Derventio Holdings and Erik Alonso’s No Limits Sports being the guilty parties.

Earlier this month, The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted that there were bidders interested in taking control of Derby County:

Derby County. Live bidders plural. Top insiders also hinting that points penalty could be less on appeal if new ownership in place down the line. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 16, 2021

There is no secret that Morris wants to hand on the torch to new owners and it has been widely touted in the media that the current interest is from a group of American bidders.

Nixon reveals the identity of man behind the current Rams rescue

Writing for the Sun’s online portal, Nixon reveals the identity of the broker behind the American takeover consortium to be ex-Manchester City chief Garry Cooke.

Nixon qualifies this by adding in his article that Cooke has “found American financiers” who he says “want to rescue the Rams.”

Nixon also reiterates that Cook is liaising closely with current Derby owner Morris and looking closely at the club’s financial status and debts. These debts include amounts owed to HMRC, former players as well as a reported £17.5million owed to American financiers MSD Holdings.

On top of all of that, Derby could also be facing starting next season with a points deduction for breaches of the EFL’s FFP policies.