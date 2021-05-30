Burnley survived another season in the Premier League but the Lancashire outfit knows that they need to restructure and strengthen.

Burnley fans will be hoping that such restructuring and strengthening provides the Clarets with much more consistency than has been seen over recent campaigns.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon reports that this restructuring and rebuilding is to start with defensive transfer moves and one of those moves is for Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall.

Worrall: On the Clarets radar as restructure plans kick in

24-year-old Worrall has been a standout player in a decidedly underperforming Nottingham Forest outfit over the last couple of seasons.

He’s a homegrown product of the Reds youth system, coming through the age groups and into first-team reckoning in 2015 as an 18-year-old.

The Nottingham-born defender has seen loan spells out at Dagenham and Redbridge (January-April 2016) and Glasgow giants Rangers (August 2018-May 2019). Now back at the City Ground, Worrall has racked up 137 appearances in total for Forest.

33 of those 137 appearances came last season – 31 of them in the Sky Bet Championship where he scored one goal and provided one assist.

The news from The Sun’s Nixon would seem to indicate that this could be the sum total of his Nottingham Forest appearance tally.

Nixon says Clarets have transfer eyes for Worrall

Writing yesterday evening, Nixon states that Burnley “plan to launch a £10million bid” for Forest defender Worrall with cash from the sale of Ben Gibson being used.

Nixon goes on to add that Worrall is keen on a Premier League move and that “Nottingham Forest may sell at the right price.”

Whilst Burnley may be readying a £10million bid for Worrall they are not alone in such interest in the talented defender. Nixon says that they are joined by Norwich City and West Ham – two teams who “have also enquired about him.”