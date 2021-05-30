Watford bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – going up behind a dominant Norwich City outfit.

Watford will know that they face some restructuring to safeguard against failure that would lead to an instant relegation. It will likely be a busy summer ahead for the Hornets backroom staff.

According to Sky Sports, one face coming in through the door at Vicarage Road will be a familiar one with news that ex-Hornet Ashley Young could be on the way.

Ashley Young: Watford to Inter Milan via Villa and Manchester United

Young started out his football career at Watford, progressing from the Under-18s straight into first-team reckoning in 2003. He went on to make 110 appearances for the Hornets before leaving 14 years ago after relegation from the Premier League.

He left for Aston Villa in 2007 in a big-money deal before moving in 2011 to Manchester United where he stayed for nine years.

Last January, Young left the Red Devils to begin his Italian adventure with Inter Milan where he helped them win the Serie A title by 12 points over city rivals AC Milan this year.

Now, with 59 appearances, five goals and nine assists to his name 35-year-old Young is set to return to boyhood club Watford as the Hertfordshire club ready to return to the Premier League.

‘In talks’, ‘discussing personal terms’ – Watford look to Young return

Sky Sports write that Young’s team “are discussing personal terms on a one-year deal” which suggests that talks are at an advanced stage. The successful culmination of these talks would see the cultured wing-back return to Vicarage Road after a 14-year absence.

Despite helping Inter to their first Scudetto win in 11 years, Young is thought to have turned down a new deal at the San Siro in favour of moving on from Italy.

What might be the Nerrazuri’s loss could well be the Hornets gain should both parties get these talks to a successful conclusion and a deal over the line.

Should this happen it would mean an about-turn from the start of May when he told Sky Sports that “there is nothing” when questioned about a rumoured return to Vicarage Road.