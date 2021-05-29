Brentford failed to achieve promotion last season from the Championship after losing 2-1 to Fulham in the Wembley final.

Brentford fans saw that loss result in key players Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma who went to Aston Villa and West Ham United respectively.

Today against Swansea was a chance at redemption – a chance to bury old ghosts. Brentford more than took that chance.

Brentford 2 – 0 Swansea City – Bees buzz to promotion

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sport

Many saw this as a bruising encounter and rightly so against two very evenly-matched sides. As it was, Brentford jumped out to an early lead thanks to Ivan Toney’s 33rd goal of a season to remember:

This opener from the spot was followed up by a second Brentford goal from Emiliano Marcondes to put the Bees 2-0 up inside the first quarter:

There was even time in an action-packed opening half for Toney to narrowly miss what would have been a worldie:

2-0 at half-time and against a side bristling with threat was always going to be a big ask for Swansea City in the second half.

However, they did come out with intent and attempted to make a fist of it but it was always going to be a difficult task. That task was made more difficult with Jay Fulton’s red card:

2-0 was the score that it stayed and Brentford gained their promotion to the Premier League on the back of that victory. It was a promotion celebrated by both the club and their fans on Twitter.

Brentford fans react after Premier League promotion confirmed

Here’s the club’s celebratory tweet:

Below are some of the responses of Brentford fans to that tweet:

Fans elsewhere on Twitter are celebrating:

 