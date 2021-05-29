Brentford failed to achieve promotion last season from the Championship after losing 2-1 to Fulham in the Wembley final.

Brentford fans saw that loss result in key players Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma who went to Aston Villa and West Ham United respectively.

Today against Swansea was a chance at redemption – a chance to bury old ghosts. Brentford more than took that chance.

Brentford 2 – 0 Swansea City – Bees buzz to promotion

Many saw this as a bruising encounter and rightly so against two very evenly-matched sides. As it was, Brentford jumped out to an early lead thanks to Ivan Toney’s 33rd goal of a season to remember:

🎙 | "The talisman for Brentford gives them the ideal start!" 🐝 Ivan Toney opens the scoring at Wembley after less than 10 minutes! ⏰ Watch live on Sky Sports Football now: https://t.co/7FJvSFTDad pic.twitter.com/bUm3MNg0bH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 29, 2021

This opener from the spot was followed up by a second Brentford goal from Emiliano Marcondes to put the Bees 2-0 up inside the first quarter:

Catch them if you can! 🔥 Emiliano Marcondes finishes off a blistering counter-attack as Brentford double their lead at Wembley! 🐝 Watch live on Sky Sports Football now: https://t.co/OB3DA9NueH pic.twitter.com/Pw8X2FcOih — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 29, 2021

There was even time in an action-packed opening half for Toney to narrowly miss what would have been a worldie:

"That would have been game over!" ❌ Ivan Toney is inches away from one of *THE* great play-off final goals! 😬 Watch live on Sky Sports Football now: https://t.co/OB3DA9NueH pic.twitter.com/VLJX6Oy0Jd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 29, 2021

2-0 at half-time and against a side bristling with threat was always going to be a big ask for Swansea City in the second half.

However, they did come out with intent and attempted to make a fist of it but it was always going to be a difficult task. That task was made more difficult with Jay Fulton’s red card:

Red card for Swansea! 🟥 Jay Fulton loses his footing and catches Mathias Jensen's heel – Chris Kavanagh was adamant about his decision…was it the right one? 🤔 Watch live on Sky Sports Football now: https://t.co/OB3DA9NueH pic.twitter.com/gr4Q97h2lh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 29, 2021

2-0 was the score that it stayed and Brentford gained their promotion to the Premier League on the back of that victory. It was a promotion celebrated by both the club and their fans on Twitter.

Brentford fans react after Premier League promotion confirmed

Here’s the club’s celebratory tweet:

Below are some of the responses of Brentford fans to that tweet:

The curse is broken, up the bees❤️❤️❤️ — Ja & Dame szn🤟🏾 (@dans_nld) May 29, 2021

well deserved the bees👏🏼👏🏼 — You and 55 others (@faizirsyad15) May 29, 2021

From Melbourne, Australia! Come on bloody beauties!! 🐝❤️🐝 pic.twitter.com/Yh0VfDMdlj — Greg (@tg1188) May 29, 2021

Anyone know how to pin someone else’s tweet? — (W)imon 🦆🐝 (@simples1976) May 29, 2021

Yyeeeeeessssssssss! OMFG! My lifelong dream has finally come true! Yeeehaaaaaaaa! COYB! 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — T (@T04853513) May 29, 2021

UP THE BEES 🐝 Well done guys — Lucas Formigoni (@Lucassfmg) May 29, 2021

Fans elsewhere on Twitter are celebrating: