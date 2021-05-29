Swansea City will be spending another season in the Championship after their play-off final defeat against Brentford at Wembley today.

Swansea City lost 2-0 to the Bees who scored two first half goals through Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.

It was a hugely disappointing day for the Swans and on loan midfielder Conor Hourihane stood out as playing particularly poorly.

Since joining from Aston Villa in January, the Republic of Ireland man has featured 23 times for Swansea including today’s game, scoring five and assisting two.

He’s scored some spectacular goals for the club and some important ones too, but he’s often come under the spotlight among Swans fans who’ve had mixed reviews of his spell in South Wales.

He’s a year remaining on his Villa contract but it looks as though he could be sold off in the summer to help fund Villa’s other transfer aims.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance against Brentford today: