Swansea City will be spending another season in the Championship after their play-off final defeat against Brentford at Wembley today.

Swansea City lost 2-0 to the Bees who scored two first half goals through Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.

It was a hugely disappointing day for the Swans and on loan midfielder Conor Hourihane stood out as playing particularly poorly.

Since joining from Aston Villa in January, the Republic of Ireland man has featured 23 times for Swansea including today’s game, scoring five and assisting two.

He’s scored some spectacular goals for the club and some important ones too, but he’s often come under the spotlight among Swans fans who’ve had mixed reviews of his spell in South Wales.

He’s a year remaining on his Villa contract but it looks as though he could be sold off in the summer to help fund Villa’s other transfer aims.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter about his performance against Brentford today:

Conor Hourihane is as bad a loan signing as Renato Sanches — TRW 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@TRW91) May 29, 2021

I never want to see Hourihane in a Swansea shirt again — Dan (@danieldaviesj7) May 29, 2021

Hourihane has been a real disappointment was expecting so much more from him — MR HUGHES 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@swanspassion) May 29, 2021

Hourihane has played his final game for Swansea 😍😍😍 — Jack (@JackDaviesSCFC) May 29, 2021

I was so excited when Conor Hourihane signed on loan. Ultimately such a disappointment. #Swans. — Mark (@crazycraven) May 29, 2021

If Hourihane isn't taking free kicks, why is he on the pitch? He offers nothing else — Dan Burn stan account (@returnofthemaff) May 29, 2021

It needs brave changes – Hourihane has to go as he’s not been in it and not even taking most set pieces! Have to get Cullen on and I suppose Dhanda because he current set up hasn’t been capable of a shot at goal never mind scoring 3 — Nigel Davies #BackToJack (@touchfarvetched) May 29, 2021

Nobody saying anything about most of our team jogging back, Lowe, Hourihane and co absolutely embarrassing — Dan (@danieldaviesj7) May 29, 2021

I had a feeling this shocking part of Swans would show today. The non attacking passive Swans Hourihane, Naughton have had shockers. Woodmans decision to come out for pen was awful. We look terrible — Jonesy (@craigyjones1983) May 29, 2021

Conor Hourihane crawled back for the second goal, can’t wait for next season when I don’t have to watch him anymore. — tom 🦢 (@scfcthomas) May 29, 2021

Hourihane has been terrible for weeks so slow — Ade Owen (@Welshade) May 29, 2021

We're always a man down with Hourihane in the starting line up. I'll take him proving me wrong.. — J. Ambrose (@jacks1912) May 29, 2021

You’ve heard of August 2019 Borja Baston, now we have January 2021 Conor Hourihane. — Jordan (@JordanWebber96) May 29, 2021

hourihane can travel back to villa at half time — dylan (@Dylan_SCFC) May 29, 2021

Only positive about that half is that we only have 45 minutes until Conor Hourihane leaves — ( ▀ ͜͞ʖ▀) (@swansmatt) May 29, 2021

Don't understand why Hourihane is starting ahead of Smith tbh — Zac Morgan (@ZacMorgan_) May 29, 2021

Thought hourihane was a big game player 😔 — daniel 🦢🇮🇪 (@SCFC_Daniel) May 29, 2021

45 minutes left of Conor Hourihane get in — swxn. 🇬🇭 (@Swxnsea) May 29, 2021

Unfortunately, we've been awful first half, Andre's better out wide, Roberts isn't a winger and Hourihane and Lowe might as well not be on the pitch. Invisible. On to the 2nd half….🤞 — christian (@xiancjp) May 29, 2021