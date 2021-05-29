Ivan Toney was one of those ‘enigma’ players when Brentford signed him from Peterborough United ahead of last season. Could he handle the step up?

Ivan Toney more than answered that with his 31 goals and 10 assists in a season where Brentford sparkled at times.

Last time out the Bees put in one of those sparkling performances in a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth with Toney on the scoresheet that day.

That brought up a Wembley Play-Off Final against Swansea City which is currently underway. It promises to be a hard-fought game between two evenly-matched sides.

Swansea and Brentford shared a brace of 1-1 draws in the regular season with Toney scoring for Brentford in their home draw against the Swans.

Today’s game at Wembley is a whole different kettle of fish – a one-game shootout where the winner takes all.

Hotshot Toney has put the Bees on course for the Premier League with his 33rd goal of the season – another penalty. However, they all count and that is what some Brentford fans have responded to on Twitter.

Here is a selection of what these fans, and fans from other clubs, have been saying after Ivan Toney:

Away from the happy Brentford fans, Toney is also picking up admiring supporters from other clubs:

There is little doubt now that those doubting whether Ivan Toney was the real deal are eating their words. They questioned whether he could make that step up to the Championship – answer provided.

Similar questions will be asked of whether he could handle the jump to the Premier League – answer pending.