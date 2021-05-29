Ivan Toney was one of those ‘enigma’ players when Brentford signed him from Peterborough United ahead of last season. Could he handle the step up?

Ivan Toney more than answered that with his 31 goals and 10 assists in a season where Brentford sparkled at times.

Last time out the Bees put in one of those sparkling performances in a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth with Toney on the scoresheet that day.

That brought up a Wembley Play-Off Final against Swansea City which is currently underway. It promises to be a hard-fought game between two evenly-matched sides.

Swansea and Brentford shared a brace of 1-1 draws in the regular season with Toney scoring for Brentford in their home draw against the Swans.

Today’s game at Wembley is a whole different kettle of fish – a one-game shootout where the winner takes all.

Ivan Toney scores his 33rd goal of the season in the Championship play-off final. This man will be in everyone’s Fantasy Team if Brentford reach the Premier League 🤝pic.twitter.com/tDrsur76B1 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 29, 2021

Hotshot Toney has put the Bees on course for the Premier League with his 33rd goal of the season – another penalty. However, they all count and that is what some Brentford fans have responded to on Twitter.

Here is a selection of what these fans, and fans from other clubs, have been saying after Ivan Toney:

Ivan Toney is an absolute baller! — Tadhg Cuddy (@Cuddy_Tadhg) May 29, 2021

Ivan Toney. Clinical. — Seth Tow (@SethTow) May 29, 2021

Toney is absolutely ridiculous 😳 — Ryans Bet Club 🏟 (@RyansBetClub) May 29, 2021

Ivan Toney is a baller #BRESWA — Dan Mason (@Dan_Mason22) May 29, 2021

Away from the happy Brentford fans, Toney is also picking up admiring supporters from other clubs:

I saw Ivan Toney playing for Scunthorpe in League One against Charlton when I was on secondment in London 3 years ago, he’s 60 minutes from being in the Premier League. Wild — Brett Paton (@BP____23) May 29, 2021

Cmon Brentford, Stick it to em, also Ivan Toney is some player #BrentfordFC — Aiden (@Mxnksz) May 29, 2021

Toney is just incredible — calum (@sfccalum) May 29, 2021

If Kane goes, why not take a punt at Ivan Toney? Man looks a right handful. — Chris (@chrislh1990) May 29, 2021

There is little doubt now that those doubting whether Ivan Toney was the real deal are eating their words. They questioned whether he could make that step up to the Championship – answer provided.

Similar questions will be asked of whether he could handle the jump to the Premier League – answer pending.