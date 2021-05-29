QPR looked to be heading downwards at one point last season with Mark Warburton a target for the relegation act.

QPR must have asked for a big present at Christmas because their form in the 2021 portion of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season saw them improve massively.

They moved clear of the struggles near the foot of the table and ended the season in 9th place in the Sky Bet Championship table.

That improvement and ‘what might have been’ will be playing on their minds as they ended up just nine points short of the play-off picture after their half-season charge.

Changes will need to be made – that much is clear. It is on the subject of possible changes that boss Warburton comments per the Mirror.

Warburton comments provide differing thoughts on mentioned duo

The Mirror’s Ricky Charlesworth writes that QPR are wanting transfer deals tied up early. Mark Warburton is quoted as saying that QPR is looking to do their “business early.” Warburton goes on to add “I’d like to think those [transfers] will be in in the next two or three weeks.”

Two names being linked to the Rs are West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin and Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard. Both Austin and Pritchard are free agents this summer.

Austin was on a six-month loan at QPR this season and Pritchard and Warburton go back to their Brentford days together. Warburton spoke to the Mirror about both players.

On Austin, the Rs boss said “Charlie Austin has got a great history with the club. He came to us in January and scored eight goals for us…he was a great pro, top class.” This might hint at possible interest from QPR in Austin but that much is not confirmed.

On Pritchard, Warburton is equally effusive but ultimately non-committal. Warburton said of Pritchard, “I know him really well. He’s a very talented player. I see us getting linked with him all the time…He’s a top lad and a top player but as I say we’ve got players in that position already.”

With Warburton hoping to get two or three signings confirmed in the next week or so, it looks like Alex Pritchard will not be one of them. Charlie Austin though, well, he will not remain a free agent for long.