Sheffield United could well be looking at losing hot starlet Ismaila Coulibaly after the youngster has impressed on trial at Belgian side Beerschot say Sky Sports.

Sheffield United have already fought off £10m interest in Coulibaly from Italian giants AC Milan. Now Sky Sports write that the Malian U-20 sensation is a £12.9m interest for Galatasaray.

The Turkish giants, say Sky Sports, “have bid” for the 20-year-old who is impressing whilst out on loan at Belgian Jupiler League side Beerschot.

Coulibaly: from Norway to Belgium via the Blades

Sheffield United signed Malian youngster Coulibaly from Norwegian side Sarpsborg in early September 2020 and sent him straight out on loan to Beerschot.

This was a three-year loan and sees the regarded youngster move from United to Beerschot who are both owned by Prince Abdullah.

In the Jupiler Pro League this season, Coulibaly has put in the level of consistent displays that have obviously turned heads.

The youngster, who scored four goals in 27 appearances for Sarpsborg, has hit the back of the net five times in 23 games whilst out in Belgium.

Coulibaly bid in – testing Sheffield United resolve

Sky Sports confirm that a bid of £12.9m has been entered by Galatasaray and this will surely test Sheffield United’s resolve.

Coulibaly has shown that he can compete at the top-tier level in Belgium so it would be right to think that his talent would translate to top-tier Turkish football.

One thing in the Blades favour is that Sky Sports write that Gala’s bid “falls shot of Sheffield United’s valuation” of the Malian who is slowly putting his name out there.

It’s a strange state of affairs with Coulibaly being a Sheffield United player but never having played for the club. This is due to him moving out to Belgium immediately after the Blades bought him.