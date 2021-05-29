Bolton Wanderers Twitter has never been so optimistic after Ian Evatt penned a new three-year deal. Despite the turbulence of their recent history and the hardships of the past two years, the Trotters have somehow found stability.

Bolton Wanderers fans might not have noted that the 13th day of this month marked nine years since their club were relegated from the Premier League. But that’s understandable given their club’s fortunes since – three relegations and now two promotions following their 3rd-place finish in League Two this season, and not to forget the financial minefield they’ve waded through.

Back in August 2019, their now-beloved chairman Sharon Brittan and her Football Ventures consortium completed their takeover of Bolton Wanderers and even then, before a penny was spent or another ball kicked, the optimism that’s erupted since Evatt’s new deal was already starting to seep in.

Her takeover of the club had become an all or nothing move for Bolton whose staff had largely kept the club afloat without pay. Liquidation looked to be the only real alternative as Bolton News’ Marc Iles penned, whose written piece on Brittan’s arrival at the club beautifully summarised that joyous occasion which we know now to be pivotal in the club’s recent stabilising:

“The sound of laughter and applause has been rare of late at Bolton Wanderers, a club pushed to the brink by neglectful ownership and crippling financial issues, but all that could be about to change.

“No sooner had Sharon Brittan and her Football Ventures consortium stepped out of the car and into the stadium, staff were being embraced like long-lost friends.