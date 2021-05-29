Bolton Wanderers: A little bit of Brittan has the Trotters dreaming once again
Bolton Wanderers Twitter has never been so optimistic after Ian Evatt penned a new three-year deal. Despite the turbulence of their recent history and the hardships of the past two years, the Trotters have somehow found stability.
Bolton Wanderers fans might not have noted that the 13th day of this month marked nine years since their club were relegated from the Premier League. But that’s understandable given their club’s fortunes since – three relegations and now two promotions following their 3rd-place finish in League Two this season, and not to forget the financial minefield they’ve waded through.
Back in August 2019, their now-beloved chairman Sharon Brittan and her Football Ventures consortium completed their takeover of Bolton Wanderers and even then, before a penny was spent or another ball kicked, the optimism that’s erupted since Evatt’s new deal was already starting to seep in.
Her takeover of the club had become an all or nothing move for Bolton whose staff had largely kept the club afloat without pay. Liquidation looked to be the only real alternative as Bolton News’ Marc Iles penned, whose written piece on Brittan’s arrival at the club beautifully summarised that joyous occasion which we know now to be pivotal in the club’s recent stabilising:
“The sound of laughter and applause has been rare of late at Bolton Wanderers, a club pushed to the brink by neglectful ownership and crippling financial issues, but all that could be about to change.
“No sooner had Sharon Brittan and her Football Ventures consortium stepped out of the car and into the stadium, staff were being embraced like long-lost friends.
“A gathering was called in the hotel’s Reflections Bar for every single member of staff, and best of all the club’s new owners had brought cakes.
“There had been no speeches planned from Manchester-born Brittan, nor those who flanked her – the lifelong Wanderers fan, Michael James, or the club’s new CEO Emma Beaugeard, but nevertheless the situation demanded an address. And judging by the rapturous ovation, it hit the spot.”
Promotion from League Two was secured on the final day of the season. Bolton headed to Crawley knowing that Morecambe were hot on their tails at home to Bradford City, but the Trotters’ 4-1 win secured 3rd-place.
- The 2020/21 season was only the second that Bolton Wanderers had spent in the fourth-tier of English football, with the first being in the 1987/88 campaign.
Promotion from League Two was much easier said than done for Evatt though. He’d only just guided Barrow to an unlikely promotion from the National League but little over two weeks later he was named Bolton manager, following a compensation row between the two clubs which was hastily amended by Bolton.
It was of course a risk – Barrow presented Evatt with his first managerial role and whilst he prevailed, doing so on that proverbial shoestring budget, Bolton presented an entirely different challenge. They’re a club who once graced Europe, who once hosted some of the most gifted names in British football, and Evatt in his first few months undoubtedly struggled.
He kicked off his tenure with three-straight defeats in League Two. Come the turn of the year, Bolton sat in 15th-place of the League Two table having claimed just 26 points from their opening 20 games.
- Bolton’s final game of 2020 was a 3-3 draw at Carlisle United following their postponed clash v Morecambe – on January 1st, Carlisle sat in 3rd-place of the League Two table where Bolton eventually placed, with a 16-point lead over the Trotters.
Few turnarounds trump that of Evatt’s at Bolton. Their 1-0 loss to Crawley in their opening game of 2021 was just one of five that they’d suffer in the second half of the season, with Bolton Wanderers claiming 16 wins and a staggering 53 points from their final 26 games of the season.
But promotion has proved just the tip of the iceberg. This week alone, Bolton have tied all of Alex Baptise, Lloyd Isgrove, Gethin Jones and now Evatt down to new deals, with Dapo Afolayan completing his permanent move from West Ham. Brittan is rapidly putting in the good work to give Bolton a fighting chance in League One next season and with fans hopefully inside the University of Bolton Stadium come the start of of it, there’s reason to believe that Bolton can be dark horses in the third-tier.
There’s a way to go yet but Bolton are certainly on the right track. The club after years of instability both on and off the field now seemingly have both in abundance and what’s more is that, not only are the fans loving life but the players and staff seem to be as well.
It’s an ode to Brittan and the humanity she’s instilled back into the club, which is no more evident than in her heartless gestures of cake offerings and personal letters of congratulations to their competitors. Those gestures and the way that fans have warmed to her is something so uncommon in football today, and to have all of that in the midst of a pandemic makes it so much more special.
Onwards and upwards to League One for Bolton Wanderers and Evatt.