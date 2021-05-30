Barnsley were like a phoenix from the flames last season rising from near relegation to near promotion in just one campaign.

Barnsley fans will, of course, rightly lavish praise for this rebirth on head coach Ismael Valerian. Yet, the players were also a big part of that – players such as Alex Mowatt.

Mowatt is a free agent at the end of June when his current deal with Barnsley runs out

However, Bristol Live reported that Bristol City are “not in the market for high profile Championship free transfers” and name Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt specifically.

Millwall, Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR were mentioned as interested in a Yorkshire Post article during the January transfer window.

Barnsley boss Ismael Valerian even went as far as to confirm the Tykes had “rejected an offer from another club” and that they’d “made a good offer” to the former Leeds United man “to extend the contract.”

Mowatt: Free agent of some worth come summer

Alex Mowatt first made the breakthrough at Leeds United – going on to make 126 appearances for them where he scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists.

It was something of a surprise when he left the Whites and was snapped up by Barnsley in late January 2017. One extended contract later and the Tykes find themselves seeing Mowatt entering the final moments of his current deal.

After the season that he’s had helping to drive Barnsley to the play-offs, you would expect that there would be a lot of interest in the play-making midfielder. That can be clearly seen when Valerian admits to bids being turned down for him in January.

Comment: Don’t be kidding yourself

Let’s look at Alex Mowatt and what he achieved in a Barnsley side that was pushing for promotion last season. That itself was a huge turnaround from a relegation battle only won in the dying minutes of the last game of the season before.

Last season was Mowatt’s best campaign as a professional and was so by a distance. Eight goals and seven assists for 15 goal contributions bettered his 2014/15 haul for Leeds United of nine goals and two assists.

Indeed, over the past two campaigns for the Tykes, Mowatt has 11 goals and 15 assists to his name -more than a tidy amount. Mowatt has obviously improved and there’s an upturn in his game.

Any club that is seriously interested in him will have not only seen this but will also have seen his potential to improve more. Some of these sides could even be looking now.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Alex Mowatt signs back on at Oakwell for another stint at Barnsley. If not, then there are better sides in the Championship next season who could accommodate him in their midfield.

On that note – QPR, Middlesbrough and Bristol City would be kidding themselves if they thought themselves in with a shot of landing the Tykes playmaker.