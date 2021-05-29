Bristol City will keep an eye on Joe Pigott’s situation this summer, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City will monitor developments as they look ahead to their summer recruitment.

Pigott, who is 27 years old, is available on a free transfer following his decision to leave AFC Wimbledon.

He is said to be keen on a move to the Championship and will not be short of suitors.

Birmingham City and Derby County were linked during the last campaign, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Nottingham Forest were also interested in January, as per Nottingham Forest News (originally The Mirror transfer blog; 29/01; 23:09).

Bristol City could now join the queue of second tier clubs linked and they are in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this summer.

Pigott has proven he can score goals in the lower leagues and will be itching to show what he can do at a higher level.

AFC Wimbledon signed him in 2018 and he has since been their key man, firing 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.

Pigott started out at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town as a youngster.

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon snapped him up.

Bristol City are now keeping an eye on him, with plenty of other clubs expected to be in for him.