Bristol City are not looking to sign Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City are not in the market for ‘high-profile Championship free transfers’ this summer, which also includes recently released Sheffield Wednesday man Adam Reach.

The Robins are expecting a busy summer as Nigel Pearson gears up for his first full season in charge at Ashton Gate.

However, Bristol Live has poured cold water on a couple of transfer rumours.

You can see why Mowatt would be seen as an ideal recruit for Bristol City. He has proven himself at second tier level over recent years and helped Barnsley get into the Play-Offs last term.

Mowatt, who is 26 years old, is currently out of contract at the end of next month.

Championship rivals like QPR and Millwall have been mentioned as possible clubs who are interested in him, as per the Yorkshire Post in January, and other sides are likely to be keeping close tabs on developments.

He has been with the Tykes since joining in 2017 from Leeds United and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire side.

Mowatt has made over 100 appearances and helped them gain promotion from League One before playing a pivotal role in their survival in the Championship in the season before last.

The left-footed midfielder then helped Barnsley get into the Play-Offs this past term but they lost to Swansea City over two legs.

Bristol City are not in the hunt to sign him right now but that could open the door for QPR and Millwall to swoop in if Barnsley can’t keep him.