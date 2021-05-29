Former Ipswich Town and Sunderland manager Roy Keane was ‘blanked’ for the Celtic job last month, as the club placed all their hopes on former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Keane, 49, was widely reported to be keen on the Celtic job last month.

The former Manchester United and one-time Celtic midfielder stepped into management with Sunderland in 2006, lasting two years before having a spell in charge of Ipswich Town between 2009 and 2011.

Since, he’s played assistant manager to Martin O’Neill with the Republic of Ireland national team, Aston Villa and most recently at Nottingham Forest in 2019.

Now though, after Howe’s move to Celtic has officially collapsed, Keane’s name is being mentioned once more. After reports claimed last month that the Irishman felt he was ‘overlooked’ for the job, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now taken to Twitter to confirm that Keane ‘wanted’ the job, but that he was ‘blanked’:

Keane wanted it. And was blanked. https://t.co/XHrcZKDG0a — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 28, 2021

Keane hasn’t had a manager’s job for 10 years now. He oversaw a combined total of 181 games in charge of Sunderland and Ipswich Town, winning 70 of those across both clubs.

His Sunderland stint saw Keane won 42 of his 100 games in charge in what was a relatively positive showing in his first job, though his management style was what seemingly lost the dressing room at the Stadium of Light.

Ipswich Town was less successful – Keane left with a win percentage of 34.6% from his 81 games in charge, being sacked in 2011 with his side facing relegation from the Championship.

Whether he remains a realistic candidate to come in at Celtic though remains to be seen, and likewise whether he’ll team up with Martin O’Neill again who was last week reported to be keen on a return to management.