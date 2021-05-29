Blackburn Rovers have a decision to make on the future of Tyler Magloire this summer, as per a report by the Lancashire Live.

Blackburn Rovers need to decide whether he is part of their plans for next season.

Motherwell are interested and may try and sign him on a permanent basis.

Magloire, who is 22 years old, spent the second half of last season on loan with the Scottish Premiership side.

The defender was given the green light to move to Fir Park in January to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He made a decent impression with Graham Alexander’s side in the 12 appearances he made and they could make a permanent swoop for him now.

Magloire’s contract at Ewood Park expires at the end of next season (June 2022).

The Bradford-born man has risen up through the academy of the Lancashire side but has played just twice before for their senior side.

He gained his first taste of regular football on loan at Rochdale in the campaign before last but linking up with Hartlepool United for the first half of last term.

Magloire played 11 games for the National League side before switching to Motherwell.

Blackburn need to decide whether they can give him game time next season or whether they are willing to cash in.

Motherwell are being linked and would be a shrewd summer addition for Alexander’s side.