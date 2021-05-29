Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End-linked Andy Cannon wants to move back up north this summer, as per a report by The News.

The midfielder is leaving Portsmouth at the expiration of his contract and will become a free agent.

Cannon, who is 25 years old, has been linked with Charlton, Preston and Hull City, as per a report by The Telegraph.

Bolton Wanderers are also in the running to sign him, as reported by The Bolton News.

Cannon has said: “I wouldn’t say I was released. I had a discussion with the manager (Danny Cowley) and said I wanted to get further up north to my family.

“I appreciate the conversation and how he took it, he was sound about it. I think it was the best for both of us and now I can get back home and be a bit more settled.”

The fact he wants to move up north is likely to rule out Charlton’s hopes of landing him.

Cannon joined Portsmouth in January 2019 and went on to play 79 times for the League One side.

He started his career at Rochdale and played 128 times for their first-team before Pompey lured him down south.

The midfielder has reported Championship interest in him in the form of Preston and Hull and it will be interesting to see if either make a move for him.

Bolton can’t be ruled out due to it’s location in Greater Manchester, where Cannon is from.