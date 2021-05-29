Sheffield Wednesday will need to adapt to life in League One next season – shaping their squad as a necessity of that.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, after last season’s display, will be looking for more from their side in a league that isn’t anywhere near as strong as the Sky Bet Championship.

A restructure is underway at Hillsborough with 10 players being let go by Darren Moore, the Owls looking to trim their cloth accordingly and bring expenditure down.

One player they will be looking to keep hold of is Josh Windass and Carlton Palmer – per words carried by Football Fancast – says that this is a must.

Windass: a man with goals in him

Windass was on the books at Huddersfield Town as a youngster but was let go by them in 2012 and first signed for non-league side Harrogate Railway later joining Accrington Stanley in late July 2013.

Three years later, with 86 appearances and 23 goals for Stanley, Windass was snapped up by Glasgow giants Rangers. In 73 games for the Gers, Windass scored 19 goals and this brought about a big-money move to Wigan Athletic in August 2018.

After a six-month loan with the Owls between January-July 2020, Windass was snapped up by the South Yorkshire outfit for a reported £500,000 fee.

His goalscoring continued and he’s hit 13 in 53 games for Sheffield Wednesday. That total includes nine goals and six assists last season in the Owls doomed Championship campaign.

Windass: Palmer tips him to lead Owls promotion charge

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer tips Josh Windass to be one of the leading figures for Sheffield Wednesday next season.

Indeed, Palmer tips the attacking midfielder to be one of the spearheads of an Owls promotion charge back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Palmer is clear on the effect that Windass will have in League One. On this he says:

“Obviously, you want to get promotion. People who score you goals, right, I think Josh is 20 goals a season in that league next season.”

There has been a degree of transfer interest expressed in Josh Windass since Wednesday’s relegation. However, you’d expect that the Owls would want to keep a hold of him and mould a League One squad around him and other key players.

Carlton Palmer obviously thinks so – his “20 goals a season” thoughts bearing testament to that.