Celtic will not be appointing former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe after the appointment ‘collapsed’ yesterday.

Howe to Celtic has been dominating headlines for the best part of this year but now, reports claim that Howe has turned the job down.

It leaves Celtic managerless going into the pre-season and fans are understandably angry at what’s happened.

Already, names are being thrown about as to who might now land the Celtic job and The Sun’s Alan Nixon has backed the Scottish giants to turn to Barnsley’s Valerien Ismael:

Not an easy job. Clarke in work (for a couple of weeks anyway). Maybe guy Ismael at Barnsley. https://t.co/HwzPW5NLPU — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 28, 2021

It’s widely thought that Howe not being able to get his preferred backroom team to Celtic is the reason behind him not going on to take to job anymore.

Reasons ‘outwith both his and Celtic’s control’ is the reason being banded around for the collapsed appointment and it finally looks as though the club will move on, having released a statement confirming that the collapse.

Would Ismael be a realistic candidate?

The Frenchman made surprise play-off contenders out of his Barnsley side this season.

They qualified for the play-offs but would eventually fall out to Swansea City who take on Brentford in the final later today.

After seeing his side crash out of the play-offs then, Ismael could quickly come onto the radar of teams looking for a manager – Celtic makes sense, but Crystal Palace have also been strongly linked with Ismael.

The Scots would have to move fast to bring him in but after just one season on British shores, it’d still be a huge risk from any club to take Ismael on.