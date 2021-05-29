Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson believes Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin would ‘fit the profile’ for the Owls this summer, as per his Q & A for Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday’s stance on the non-league attacker is yet to be known at this stage, but he seems to ticks all the boxes for the Yorkshire club.

Hudlin, who is 6ft 9inc, is said to be a target for Darren Moore’s side along with Barnsley and Huddersfield Town, as reported by Football Insider.

He caught the eye in the National League last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions.

Howson has said:“Still looking into this one. It wouldn’t surprise me if he is someone the Owls have been tracking.

“He fits the profile of the type of player Moore wants to sign and Wednesday desperately need more attacking reinforcements.”

Sheffield Wednesday will be plotting potential summer signing as they gear up for life in League One next term.

They have released a large number of players following their relegation from the Championship and will sport a new-look side next term.

Hudlin is someone who would give them more options and depth in attack. At the age of 20, he would also be a good long-term addition.

He joined Solihull Moors last October from Midland League Division Two side Solihull United.

The forward had previously played for other non-league clubs Boldmere Sports and Social Falcons.

Hudlin is now linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Huddersfield in the Football League.