Luton Town have released Hull City-linked George Moncur, as announced by their official club website.

Luton Town will allow the midfielder to move on as a free agent this summer.

Moncur, who is 27 years old, has been linked with a move to Hull, as per a report by Hull Live.

The midfielder is now available and the Tigers are free to swoop in for him if they want him.

Read: Hull City captain wanted by Ipswich Town in ambitious deal

Moncur made 24 appearances for Luton in all competitions last season and chipped in with four goals.

He joined the Hatters in 2019 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship in his first campaign at the club.

The ex-England youth international started his career at West Ham United and played twice for their first-team as a youngster.

Moncur also had loan spells away at AFC Wimbledon and Partick Thistle before joining Colchester United on a permanent basis in 2014.

He scored 23 goals in 97 games for the U’s to earn a move to Barnsley a couple of years later.

Read: Luton Town target still wanted by Portsmouth this summer

Moncur then spent three years on the books at Oakwell, part of which he spent on loan at Peterborough United under Hull boss Grant McCann.

The Tigers’ manager could now look to reunite with him at the KCOM Stadium as he looks to bolster his squad for next season after winning the League One title.