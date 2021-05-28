Brentford have joined Leicester City and German outfit Hoffenheim in the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur youngster Elliot Thorpe, reports Football Insider.

Brentford have ‘presented their case’ to Thorpe, 20, who’s reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract with Spurs.

Football Insider report that the Welshman is now set to ‘quit’ Spurs next month in hope of finding a club with a ‘clear first-team pathway’, going on to mention how Brentford B would be a ‘unique oppurtunity’ to the midfielder.

He’s a graduate of the Spurs academy but to date has just one EFL Trophy appearance to his name coming in the 2018/19 campaign, though he’s been a prominent member of the club’s development squad over the past two seasons.

Last week, Football Insider broke the news that Hoffenheim and Leicester City were vying to sign Thorpe but Thomas Frank’s Bees could yet storm into the race and lure him to west London.

They face Swansea City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley this weekend. A win would see them into the Premier League and having that top tier status would no doubt help them in their case to recruit Thorpe.

Brentford at one point this season looked good to go on and claim 2nd behind eventual title-winners Norwich City but once again, they started to falter at the last.

The Bees finished the season on a run of four wins but in the 14 Championship games prior to that they claimed just four wins, eventually finding themselves condemned to a second-straight play-off finish.

Promotion or not though, Thorpe would be a keen addition and Brentford could yet prove a better option, given their impressive B team set-up and with that, the opportunity to more easily progress into the first-team.