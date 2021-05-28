Sheffield Wednesday were up against it from the off in last season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign. Things didn’t improve much.

Sheffield Wednesday fans watched the Owls suffer defeat after defeat with a smattering of positive results in between to punctuate their plummeting form.

The lack of consistency they showed was their ultimate downfall as a 3-3 draw against Derby County, coupled with a Wycombe Wanderers condemned them to bottom place and League One football next season.

However, instability off the pitch was rife with four managers across the season and a growing rift between the Owls fans and owner Dejphon Chansiri.

That might be a rift set to transfer over to the player as news comes through from Telegraph duo Mike McGrath and John Percy.

Chansiri out movement – Thai owner asks for furlough

A drop to League One means that clubs must trim their cloth accordingly and that is no different for Wednesday.

The South Yorkshire side has started that procedure with the release of 10 players, including Kieren Westwood, Tom Lees and Jordan Rhodes.

This clearing of the decks will reduce some of the overheads for Chansiri and the Owls but McGrath and Percy write that the embattled Thai owner is set to take things a step further.

McGrath and Percy’s article says Wednesday players “have been stunned by a request from the club to be furloughed” as Covid uncertainty drags on.

The Telegraph duo writes that Wednesday’s players “have rejected the proposal” that would have seen them have a portion of their wages paid by the Government’s job retention scheme.

This furlough request, turned down by the players and multiple alleged late payments of player wages does not bode well for next season – a first season in a while in League One.