Aston Villa have released Neil Taylor, as announced by their official club website.

Aston Villa have parted company with the left-back who has been linked with QPR and Stoke City recently.

The Sun reported earlier this month that the Championship pair are interested in striking a deal for him this summer.

Taylor, who is 32 years old, will become a free agent and will be weighing up his next move.

Turkish duo Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor were also mentioned in The Sun’s report.

Taylor joined Aston Villa in 2017 from Swansea City and has been on the books at Villa Park for the past four years.

He made 103 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2019 under Dean Smith.

Prior to his move to Villa, the Wales international started his career at Wrexham before Swansea swooped in for him as a youngster.

He played 179 times for the Swans and was part of their side who won the League Cup in 2013 against Bradford City at Wembley.

Taylor is a vastly experienced full-back and would be a shrewd addition by a Championship club.

QPR and Stoke have been linked and it will be interesting to see if either make a move for him now on a free.

Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor may also be alerted by his availability now.