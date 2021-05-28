Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke is wanted by Shrewsbury Town, as per a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic’s top scorer from this past season is out of contract at the end of next month.

The Addicks would like to keep hold of him but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Shrewsbury could now swoop in and lure him up north in an ambitious move.

Aneke, who is 27 years old, will not be short of suitors and has also been linked with Sheffield Wednesday this month, as reported by Yorkshire Live.

He scored 16 goals in all competitions for Charlton last term as they narrowly missed out on a place in the League One Play-Offs.

He joined Charlton in 2019 after scoring 33 goals in 94 games for MK Dons but initially struggled in his first year at the Valley.

Aneke managed just a single goal in the season before last as the Addicks were relegated from the Championship.

However, he has made amends over the past campaign and they could face a battle to keep hold of him with Shrewsbury Town now sniffing around.

Charlton will be keen to keep hold of him as Nigel Adkins prepares for his first full season in charge there, but it appears he will have other offers on the table.