Sheffield Wednesday target Reece James’ preference would be a move to the Championship, Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has stated.

Sheffield Wednesday were said keen on the Doncaster Rovers defender earlier this month as Darren Moore prepares for life in League One with the Owls.

James is yet to commit his future to Doncaster with his current deal expiring this summer. With a contract offer still on the table, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.

However, an update has emerged giving an insight into how the 27-year-old’s summer could pan out.

Yorkshire Live reporter Dom Howson has said in a fan Q&A that James’ preference is a move to the Championship, damaging Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of securing a deal.

The former Manchester United and Sunderland defender previously worked with Moore at the Keepmoat Stadium, so it will be interesting to see if the 47-year-old can persuade James to work with him once again.

James’ versatility has made him an important member of the Rovers squad since joining in 2019. Across all competitions, he has played 80 times, netting nine goals and laying on six assists.

The left-sided player has featured at both left-back and left-midfield this season, also featuring in a defensive midfield role frequently.

James has played almost 150 League One games in his career, bringing a good level of experience in the third-tier. He previously spent time on loan with Wigan Athletic, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Carlisle United.