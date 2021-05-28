Championship side Luton Town are set to seal the free transfer of Hull City defender Reece Burke, according to the Mail Online.

Luton look set to beat fierce competition from Championship rivals to land the 24-year-old on a free transfer, after Hull were unable to agree on new terms. It’s believed Bristol City, Derby County, Millwall, and Cardiff City were all interested in signing the centre-back.

The defender who came through West Ham United’s academy signed for Hull in 2018 on a three-year deal, after spending a season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in the Championship. In what seems now to be Burke’s last season at Hull, he played a pivotal role in the Tigers sealing an automatic return to the Championship by winning the League One title.

The 24-year-old’s deal expires at the end of next month and Hull have been trying to negotiate a deal that will see the Tigers take up the one-year option they have. However, they’ve been unable to agree to such a deal. If Burke does sign for Luton he will become their second signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielder Fred Onyedinma.

Burke played 34 times in League One this season managing four goals along the way as he became one of Grant McCann’s influential players. The former England Under-20 international made 110 appearances for the Tigers, more than anywhere he’s played previously.

McCann was asked about the latest on Burke’s new deal last week and he said: “In terms of George and Reece, it was very hard to trigger the option because it was unsustainable in terms of what their option year would have put them on given (financial situation) the present time, so that’s why we’re trying to renegotiate new deals with them.”

“The both of them have been great, both George and Reece – by putting our best foot forward to their representatives it hopefully puts us in a better place than others coming in, but I’m a realist and I understand there’s probably others interested in them as well.”

It seems very likely that Burke will be joining Luton this summer, and this will be a smart move for the Hatters. They’ll be bringing someone in who’s played in the Championship before and someone who will be full of confidence after winning the League One title. Hatters boss Nathan Jones seems to be wanting young, hungry, and Championship proven players this summer and Burke seems to be the latest purchase.