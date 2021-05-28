Middlesbrough announced that they have released first-team trio Jordan Archer, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Marvin Johnson ahead of the up and coming transfer window.

Middlesbrough allowed the three players to leave after failing to agree terms of a new contract. Now, a report from Teesside Live has revealed the reasons as to why the trio were released, with a plethora of reasons given.

Jordan Archer played second fiddle to Marcus Bettinelli throughout last season but was given a chance in the first-team in the last few games of the campaign following a dip in form from the Fulham loanee.

With the recent arrival of Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers, there was speculation that Archer would continue as deputy. However, the report states that manager Neil Warnock feels there are better options available in the market.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was also rumoured to be staying at the club but there were complications surrounding the player’s wages. He would have had to sign on reduced terms in order to remain at Middlesbrough, something which seems to have been snubbed by the winger.

Marvin Johnson was talked up by Warnock in the final few games, claiming he was unlucky to have missed out and seen his playing time reduced. This was primarily the reason as to why he has been able to depart.

The Boro boss felt that he could not guarantee Johnson regular minutes out on the pitch and wished for the player to go elsewhere in order to play week in week out.