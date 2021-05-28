Luton Town skipper Sonny Bradley has told Luton Today he hopes midfield star Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu pens a new deal with the Hatters.

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley committed his future to the Hatters earlier this week.

The centre-back penned a new deal at Kenilworth Road amid links with a move elsewhere. Fellow Championship side Preston North End and League One outfit Ipswich Town were both said keen on Bradley.

Luton star Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu who was also linked with a move away in January, with Norwich City and Swansea City credited with interest. Now, Bradley has moved to discuss his teammates’ situation.

Speaking to Luton Today, the Hatters defender has said he hopes Mpanzu follows in his footsteps and pens a new deal with the Championship club.

Bradley moved to heap praise on the 27-year-old, admitting that he wouldn’t be surprised if he had “options”. He said:

“I think Pell’s a free agent going into the summer. It wouldn’t surprise me if Pell’s got options as he’s a very, very, very good player.

“But I hope his number one option is to stay with us.

“I’m crossing my fingers that I’m going to log into my social media account and find out that Pell’s signed a new deal.”

With Bradley’s words in mind, it will be interesting to see how Mpanzu’s situation pans out over the next few weeks.

Mpanzu is Luton Town’s longest-serving player, breaking into the senior side after joining as a youngster from West Ham back in January 2014.

Across all competitions, the versatile midfielder has played in 295 games.

In that time, Mpanzu has chipped in with 19 goals and 31 assists, featuring in a range of roles in the middle of the park.