West Brom announced their retained list yesterday, with several first-team names set to depart including Hal Robson-Kanu – should Birmingham City swoop in for the Welshman?

Robson-Kanu, 32, is set to leave West Brom after five years with the club. The Wales international has scored 24 goals in 154 appearances for the Baggies but his involvements decreased in the Premier League season just gone.

He managed 19 top-flight appearances with many of those coming off the substitute’s bench late on, scoring two goals – both his two goals came in West Brom’s last three outings.

But he along with Charlie Austin are the two standout names set to leave West Brom this summer – Austin looks nailed on to go to QPR and Robson-Kanu shouldn’t be short of suitors.

Would he be a good fit for Birmingham City?

Throughout his career, Robson-Kanu has prevailed as a really versatile attacking player with plenty of experience at Championship, Premier League and international level.

He’s been predominantly deployed as a forward in his later career but is also able to play as a wide player – during Wales’ infamous Euro 2016 run in which Robson-Kanu shone, he played as a lone striker.

That kind of versatility and experience could really benefit a lot of teams in the Championship and perhaps none more so than Birmingham City.

They managed just 37 goals in the Championship season just gone. Bringing in attacking reinforcements this summer will be of grave importance to Bowyer who has the likes of Sam Cosgrove, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan available up top, with Jonathan Leko having played an active role during the last few weeks of the season too.

Having often played with two strikers as well, having another attacker at his disposal and one with the pedigree of Robson-Kanu could be a real scoop for Bowyer and his Blues side. Any move though will likely depend on wages – Robson-Kanu would’ve been on a healthy deal at The Hawthorns and the question remains whether Birmingham, or any other team for that matter will fund the 32-year-old Robson-Kanu.

Given the locality though, this is a move that could well come onto Birmingham City’s radar in the next few weeks and one that may prove shrewd.