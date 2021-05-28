St. Johnstone striker Guy Melamed’s situation will become clearer in the next few weeks, his management have confirmed.

Guy Melamed has been heavily linked with a move to League One this summer.

The striker’s contract with Scottish side St. Johnstone comes to an end this summer after penning a short-term deal back in October.

Question marks have continued to circulate regarding his future at McDiarmid Park and now, an update has emerged from Melamed’s management.

High Press Sports Management revealed on Twitter that they expect Melamed’s situation to become clearer in the next few weeks. Amid significant links with a move to England, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town have all been credited with interest in the 28-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Melamed is yet to test himself in England, but the League One trio are reportedly interested in giving him the chance to test himself south of the border.

The Israeli striker featured 23 times for St. Johnstone in the 2020/21 campaign, starting in 16 games. In that time, Melamed managed seven goals and three assists.

Before heading to St. Johnstone, Melamed had spent his entire career playing in Israel.

While playing in his native country, the attacker spent time on the books with Hapoel Kfar Saba, Maccabi Petah Tikva, Maccabi Herzliya, Hapoel Beer Sheva and Maccabi Netanya.