West Ham United could sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong for a lot less than the original £25million valuation, claims Noel Whelan speaking to Football Insider.

The former Leeds United striker believes the Premier League side are in a ‘strong negotiation position’ because of the 24-year-old’s contract situation. It was reported by The Sun last week that West Ham and Fulham were leading the chase for the £25million rated striker, while Everton and Brighton and Hove Albion are also interested.

The former Newcastle United striker has one year left on his current Rovers deal and the Championship club remains in talks. Blackburn signed Armstrong in 2018 from Newcastle for as little as £1.75million and now the Lancashire club are demanding a larger fee should their star man leave this summer.

Armstrong finished runner-up in the Championship scoring charts, scored 28 goals in 40 appearances, four behind Ivan Toney of Brentford. That makes it 49 goals in 130 games for Blackburn, with 49 of his 56 goals in his career coming for the Lancashire side.

However, even with his impressive tally this season, Whelan believes West Ham could sign Armstrong for ‘at least £10million less’ than Rovers want. Whelan said to Football Insider’s Russell Edge: “I feel there’s room for negotiation on that one. If they’re pushing for £25million with a year left to go on a player’s contract, they’re grasping. Look, between the £12-15million mark, yes, you’d probably have a better deal on your hands.

“He’s a player who’s got a year until he’s out of contract. Yes, he’s a key player for Blackburn but I think everybody sitting around the table would probably agree that £12-15million is probably about right. If he had three years left on his deal, then you might be pushing towards £18-20million. However, £25million is still a very strong price tag for a player like that.”

Armstrong has been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season and statistically, this was his best season to date beating his previous best in the 2015/16 season for Coventry City by eight goals. He featured in the Premier League before for Newcastle, but if he were to move into the Premier League this summer he’d be going in a much rounded and improved footballer.

While for West Ham, they are on the lookout for reinforcements this summer as they look to build on their fantastic 2020/21 campaign where they managed a top-six finish. West Ham’s David Moyes wanted a striker in January and it never materialised, and it’s believed he will look again this summer, even more so knowing they will have European football to contend with next season.